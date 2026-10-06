Wide Seats, Wi-Fi And Snacks: Inside Etihad Rail's Train Connecting Dubai And Abu Dhabi In Just 1 Hour

Etihad Rail has started its first passenger train service, linking Al Yalayis Station near Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai with Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi on September 30. The train takes around an hour to cover this route, but the total travel time can change depending on the stations passengers use.

An Emirates-based content creator, Noor Ul Ain, travelled on the train in Premium Class and shared details about the experience. A Premium Class ticket costs AED 169 (Rs 4,400 approx.) and includes free high-speed Wi-Fi during the journey. Passengers also get wider seats with more legroom, along with drinks, snacks and power outlets.

On Instagram, Noor shared that the Premium Class coach has plenty of space for passengers and their luggage. The seats are wider and offer more room than Economy Class. Passengers also get useful features such as a table, footrest, phone holder and hooks for keeping small bags.

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The seats can be adjusted with the push of a button. She also compared the overall feel of the coach to Business Class. Food is served to passengers in both Premium and Economy Class. Noor also showed the train's washroom and said it has a good amount of space for passengers.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “UAE always does things right.” Another shared, “Similar to Vande Bharat in India.”

“This looks super cool. I'm imagining my toddler running around in the train,” a comment read.

One more added, “Business class was not very impressive; I wanted to experience a massage seat.”

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Passengers planning to travel on Etihad Rail have several ways to book their tickets. They can use the official Etihad Rail app or visit the railway's website to make a booking online. Tickets may also be purchased directly at ticket counters at the stations.

Etihad Rail is also planning to add more stations and routes in the coming months. Services between Liwa and Madinat Zayed are expected to begin on November 30, followed by Al Dhafra stations on December 30. The railway is also set to expand to Sharjah by March 30, 2027.