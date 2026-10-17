Shah Rukh Khan's UNIFYD Festival To Feature Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla And Sonu Nigam

Shah Rukh Khan is bringing a big Bollywood music celebration to Abu Dhabi and fans have a lot to look forward to. The superstar is behind UNIFYD, a new music and cultural festival that will take place at Etihad Live on Yas Island on March 20, 2027.

The one-day event will bring together some of India's biggest music stars on one stage. Arijit Singh will perform alongside Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam. More than 15 artists are expected to perform across multiple stages, and details will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to District, UNIFYD's official ticketing partner, ticket sales will open in two stages. Emirates NBD cardholders will get early access from Monday, October 19, at 11 am until Tuesday, October 20, at 11 am. General ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, October 20, from 12 pm onwards.

As per Rolling Stones India, Shah Rukh Khan, in a statement, said, “I've spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power. UNIFYD, produced by D'YAVOL Live along with District, will unite India's most incredible artists on a shared stage for the first time. The festival promises to be a true spectacle in terms of its scale, energy and grandeur.”

Abu Dhabi is just the beginning for UNIFYD, as the organisers are planning to take the festival to more cities and countries in the future. For the first event, their focus is to bring together music fans from India, Middle East and other parts of the world where South Asian communities live.

For Indian music fans living in the UAE, the event offers a chance to enjoy performances by some of their favourite singers in one place.

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