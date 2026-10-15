A member of the Abu Dhabi royal family was found unconscious on the street with an unattended three-year-old child after a cocaine binge in west London. A man was also found passed out near her while the toddler played barefoot near bustling traffic.

32-year-old Mahrah Al Nahyan was found unconscious by the public on June 13. The child was taken care of by people who discovered her until the police arrived.

She was unresponsive for half an hour after taking the Class A drug. After she was woken up, she said, "This is not a slaughterhouse; why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?"

Authorities discovered drug paraphernalia on the royal during a search, but no actual illegal drugs.

Following these events, she was admitted to the Woking, Surrey branch of the Priory clinic for addiction rehabilitation.

On Tuesday, Al Nahyan, who is related to the royal family by means of marriage, admitted to a charge of child neglect at the Southwark Crown Court. She receives a monthly allowance of 8,000 pounds.

The prosecutor, Rio Pahlavanpour, said that the public "noticed the child was unattended, without shoes on the street with a scooter and members of the public intervened as [the child] seemed to be in close proximity to moving traffic".

However, Al Nahyan's defence lawyer, Stephen Vullo KC, said that she agrees that she had made a "grave mistake" that day and clarified that the royal had not taken drugs the day she was found, but was exhausted after using drugs in the past few days.

He said that she showed "significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction".

"The immediate future is she intends to complete all of the steps of a three-month programme, which will come to an end at the end of this month," he added.

According to her defence, in the future, her plan is to rent a property in the Guildford area where she would eventually become a day patient.

The judge ordered Al Nahyan to complete a two-year community rehabilitation programme and pay a 6,114-pound fine.