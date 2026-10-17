Shah Rukh Khan Announces Music Festival Featuring Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Karan Aujla. Check Date, Venue, Tickets

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is bringing some of India's biggest musical voices together for a grand celebration of music and culture. The actor has announced UNIFYD, a new music festival set for Abu Dhabi in March 2027, featuring singers Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and Karan Aujla.

The one-day festival will mark a major addition to the international live entertainment calendar, with more than 15 artists expected to perform across multiple stages. Curated by Shah Rukh, UNIFYD aims to bring together different generations and genres of Indian music on a global platform.

UNIFYD Music Festival: Date And Venue

The inaugural edition of UNIFYD is scheduled for March 20, at Etihad Live on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The festival will combine live musical performances with cultural experiences, bringing together audiences from India, the Middle East and the wider South Asian audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan will oversee the festival's artistic direction and creative vision. D'YAVOL Live is producing the event in collaboration with District, with plans to expand the festival to other international cities in the future.

UNIFYD Festival Line-Up: Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam And Karan Aujla

The first edition will feature three prominent names from India's music industry: Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Karan Aujla.

Arijit Singh, known for his soulful vocals and popular Hindi film songs, will share the stage with Sonu Nigam, whose career spans decades of Bollywood music. Punjabi singer and rapper Karan Aujla will bring a contemporary sound to the line-up, adding to the festival's mix of musical styles.

The organisers said more than 15 artists are expected to perform across multiple stages. They have yet to announce further names.

What Did Shah Rukh Khan Say About UNIFYD?

Announcing the festival, Shah Rukh highlighted music's ability to bring people together across cultures and communities.

"I've spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power," the actor said, describing the festival as an opportunity to unite India's leading artists on a shared stage.

UNIFYD Music Festival Tickets: How To Book

Tickets for UNIFYD will be available exclusively through the District app.

Early access: Emirates NBD cardholders can access the presale from October 19, 2026, at 11 am IST.

General sale: Ticket sales open on October 20, 2026, at 12 pm IST.

Ticket prices: Prices have not yet been officially announced.

Fans can check the official UNIFYD Music Festival ticket page for booking updates and further details.

With Shah Rukh Khan curating the event and Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Karan Aujla leading the first announced line-up, UNIFYD is positioning itself as an international showcase for Indian music.