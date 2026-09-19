Planning A Solo Trip? This Traveller Recommends 3 Countries Worth Considering

Away from the hustle and bustle of city surroundings and the people you know, solo travel is sometimes all you need. It brings adventure, new experiences and tons of memorable moments, but more than anything, it teaches you about the world and yourself. For many people, travelling alone is also a form of personal growth. You get the freedom to make your own plans, meet new people and make decisions on your own. If you have been thinking about taking that first solo trip but are still a little nervous, traveller Jayant Sharma has some suggestions.

In a recent Instagram reel, Jayant shared his top three countries for anyone looking to start solo travelling. Based on his own experiences, he picked Japan, Vietnam and Thailand and explained what makes each of them worth considering for a first solo trip.

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“Also, these are some of my favourite countries around the world, and I had the time of my life when I visited them,” he said at the beginning of the video.

According to him, Japan tops the list because the country surprised him in the best possible way. “Japan literally altered my brain chemistry,” he said. He spent around 15 days there and said every single day brought a different experience. “One minute you're in the middle of Tokyo. Next, you are surrounded by mountains, forests, waterfalls. Looking at Mount Fuji... honestly, it has everything that you need.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Must-visit places include Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hakone, while travellers can enjoy Mount Fuji views, temple walks, an onsen experience, visits to mountain villages and night walks through the cities.”

Food is another highlight, with ramen, sushi, takoyaki, okonomiyaki and matcha desserts among the must-try dishes. For solo travellers, it is useful to research public transport before arriving, carry some cash, respect local customs and keep emergency apps handy.

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Vietnam, according to him, is a great place for anyone looking to start solo travelling. He said, “I spent over 15 days here and loved every minute of it. Coffee culture is amazing. The train street is something you have to experience, and you can travel all the way from North to South without spending a lot.” He also suggested that anyone visiting Vietnam should not miss Ha Long Bay.

As per his caption, some of Vietnam's must-visit places include Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Ninh Binh, Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City, while the Ha Giang Loop, Phong Nha caves, Da Nang beaches and Sapa mountains offer some lesser-known experiences.

Food is another highlight, with Pho, Banh Mi, egg coffee, Bun Cha and Vietnamese coffee being some of the must-try options. One of the best ways to explore the country is to travel from North to South, using sleeper buses, local trains or even trying a motorbike journey along the way.

Thailand is another country he recommends. He mentioned that you can find hostels for as little as $7 to $8 a night, making it a budget-friendly option. The food is incredible, and there is plenty to explore, from island hopping and watching the sunrise from island viewpoints to exploring busy cities and beautiful temples. He also pointed out that meeting fellow travellers is easy as Thailand is a popular hub for solo travellers.

In Thailand, you can visit Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket and Koh Samui. Travellers can also explore night markets and take street food tours. When it comes to food, Pad Thai, mango sticky rice, Tom Yum, Thai curries and fresh fruit shakes are some must-try options. Overnight buses and travel between islands can also help keep costs down.