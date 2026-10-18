Pastel Pink Interiors, Gold Accents, Rs 550 Masala Chai: Inside Kapil Sharma's Dubai Cafe

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe business has expanded beyond Canada, with Kap's Cafe opening an outlet in Dubai on December 31, 2025.

Located in Al Kifaf, the cafe has recently attracted attention after comedian Bharti Singh visited the establishment, offering a glimpse of its interiors and menu.

The cafe combines Indian comfort food with international favourites, serving everything from masala chai and pani puri to pasta, pancakes and boutique cakes.

However, the prices of some familiar dishes have caught attention, with even a cup of masala chai costing Rs 550.

Inside Kap's Cafe Dubai

Kap's Cafe features a Parisian-inspired patisserie aesthetic, with pastel-pink and white interiors complemented by ivory accents, white marble and gold detailing.

The carefully coordinated colour palette gives the space an elegant, contemporary appearance.

The cafe's menu offers a wide selection of beverages, desserts and savoury dishes. While customers can find familiar Indian snacks and meals, the menu also includes international options such as avocado toast, Mexican bowls, French toast and pasta.

The pricing, however, places the cafe firmly in the premium segment.

Kap's Cafe Menu: From Masala Chai To Pasta, Here's The Price List

Masala chai at Kap's Cafe costs Rs 550, while a serving of pani puri is priced at Rs 800. Other Indian favourites also come with premium price tags.

A dosa costs Rs 775, while an aloo paratha is priced at Rs 700. Those looking for street-food options can order sev puri for Rs 905 or a Bombay sandwich for Rs 1,034.

Avocado toast is also available for Rs 1,034, while French toast costs Rs 1,300. Dal makhani is priced at Rs 1,035, and the menu additionally features butter chicken, Mexican bowls and pancakes.

Penne pasta is the most expensive item among the prices listed, costing Rs 1,604. At the other end of the menu, espresso is priced at Rs 490, making it the least expensive option.

The cafe's menu thus brings together everyday Indian dishes and international cafe staples, albeit at prices considerably higher than those typically associated with these comfort foods.

Kap's Cafe Faced Shooting Incidents In Canada

Kap's Cafe also made headlines last year after its Canadian outlet was reportedly targeted in multiple shooting incidents.

Shortly after the cafe's inauguration in Canada, reports emerged of a shooting at the establishment. Another attack was reported in August, followed by a drive-by shooting in October that reportedly shattered the cafe's glass facade.

Some reports linked the incidents to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although these allegations were not independently verified. No injuries were reported in the incidents.

In November, while promoting his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil Sharma addressed the situation and spoke about the business continuing to attract customers despite the setbacks.

He told the media, "After every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if God is with me."

Kapil Sharma's Work On Television

Apart from his business ventures, Kapil Sharma continues to work in television and streaming entertainment. He currently hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.