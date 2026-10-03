Kaziranga National Park Reopens: Jeep Safaris Begin, Elephant Rides Coming Soon

Kaziranga National Park has reopened to tourists for the 2026-27 season, bringing visitors back to one of Assam's most important wildlife destinations. Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah formally marked the reopening on Saturday at the Kohora Range, along with Forest Department officials, Minister Atul Bora, and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

Kaziranga Reopens With Jeep Safaris And More

The jeep safaris have already resumed, but the elephant safaris are not starting immediately. According to the Forest Minister, they are expected to resume in the next 10 to 20 days, depending on the completion of the necessary preparations.

The Assam government is expecting tourist numbers to rise this year. Mallabaruah said booking trends have been encouraging and expressed hope that arrivals will cross last season's figures. The focus is also on improving the visitor experience. The Forest Department and Tourism Department plan to work together on infrastructure, existing facilities, and new attractions as tourist numbers continue to grow.

There are also plans to develop new tourism circuits linking Kaziranga with nearby destinations, encouraging visitors to stay in the region for two to four days instead of treating Kaziranga as a short stop. Consequently, tourism-related work will offer local communities with additional ways to earn and participate in the industry.

Spot Rhinos, Tigers And Elephants

Kaziranga sits along the edge of the Brahmaputra River in Assam, spread across the districts of Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Nagaon. Its landscape is a mix of tall elephant grass, wetlands, forests, and numerous beels, creating the kind of habitat that supports a wide range of wildlife.

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The one-horned rhinoceros is its most famous resident and one of the biggest reasons tourists come here. The park is also home to Asian elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer, tigers, and fishing cats. The park's history as a protected area goes back to 1905, when it was established as a reserve forest.

Tourists can explore the park through guided jeep and elephant safaris. There are also observation towers at Sohola, Mihimukh, Kathpara, Foliamari, and Harmoti for wildlife viewing.

The reopening is not only about bringing tourists back. The Forest Minister also spoke about the importance of protecting Kaziranga's ecological balance as tourism expands. Mallabaruah also pointed to government initiatives that he said have contributed to a decline in rhino poaching, further strengthening Kaziranga's reputation as a wildlife destination.

There Is More To See Around Kaziranga

The area around Kaziranga has developed beyond the traditional safari experience. One of the newer attractions is the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park in Durgapur village. It has more than 500 species of orchids, along with varieties of fruits and vegetables, cane, bamboo, and local fish.

For the Assam government, the aim now is to build on this ecosystem while increasing the time tourists spend in the region.