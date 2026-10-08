India's 1st High-Altitude Wildlife Safari Begins In Ladakh. Here's How To Experience It



Six specially designed open-back vehicles have been flagged off for what the administration calls India's first high-altitude wildlife safari, with operations initially planned in Rumbak, Shang and Uley.

The safari was approved in August. Two months later, the first vehicles are on the ground.

Trained local drivers and wildlife guides will accompany visitors, while vehicles will follow designated routes instead of moving unrestricted through sensitive wildlife areas.

Where The Safari Goes

Rumbak and Uley are already established names on Ladakh's snow leopard circuit.

Rumbak, near Hemis National Park, is associated with winter snow leopard tracking, while Uley in the Sham region has also become a base for wildlife tourists.

Snow leopards remain notoriously difficult to spot. Their pale-grey coats blend almost completely into Ladakh's rocky mountain landscape, and traditional tracking trips can involve hours of scanning distant slopes.

The safari offers access to snow leopard habitat, not a guaranteed sighting.

Ladakh, however, offers some of the best chances in the country.

India's first Snow Leopard Population Assessment estimated 718 snow leopards nationwide, including 477 in Ladakh. Uttarakhand was second with an estimated 124.

That means nearly two in every three snow leopards estimated in India are in Ladakh.

The high-altitude landscape is also home to bharal, or blue sheep, ibex and other Himalayan wildlife.

The safari could eventually expand beyond Rumbak, Shang and Uley.

Routes are also being considered across Hemis National Park, Changthang, Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass.

Safari To Follow Regulated Routes

More vehicles in snow leopard habitat also bring concerns over the impact of tourism on Ladakh's fragile ecosystem.

The administration says the safari will operate under regulated conditions.

Vehicles will remain on approved routes, while trained local drivers and wildlife guides will accompany tourists. When the project was cleared in August, curbing illegal off-roading and reducing disturbance to wildlife were cited among the reasons for introducing an organised safari system.

Local communities are also expected to be part of the model.

Residents are expected to work as drivers, wildlife guides and nature interpreters. Twenty local youngsters are being trained in bird identification and birdwatching, while bird-watching hides are planned at wildlife hotspots.

Officials say the aim is to link conservation with local livelihoods, giving communities an economic stake in protecting wildlife and its habitat.

Snow leopard tourism in Ladakh has traditionally revolved around local trackers, village stays and small groups. Conservationists have warned that increased vehicle movement could add pressure to an already sensitive high-altitude ecosystem.

How visitor numbers and safari routes are regulated will therefore determine the impact of the new model.

The safari is starting on a limited scale.

For now, there are six vehicles and three initial operating areas- Rumbak, Shang and Uley.

Fares, booking arrangements, daily safari timings and the complete operating calendar are yet to be publicly announced.

The safari may make snow leopard country easier to reach.

Seeing the "ghost of the mountains" will still take patience and luck.