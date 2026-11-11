Chhath Puja Holiday: Delhi Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On November 16

Chhath Puja Holiday: The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 16 on the occasion of Chhath Puja, according to official information. In a notification, the authorities said that schools, colleges, government offices and premises of autonomous bodies under the Delhi government will remain closed on that day.

The official notification stated that "November 16 (Monday), has been declared a public holiday across Delhi for all government offices, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)."

ALSO READ | School Holiday: Check Which States Have Suspended Classes For Post-Diwali Festivities And Chhath Puja

The offices of the civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council will also observe the Chhath holiday on November 16, as per reports.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier said that the capital's government is preparing more than 1,400 Chhath ghats in the city this year.

READ MORE | ICSE Timetable 2027 Out: Check Subject-Wise Schedule For Class 10

Earlier, the Delhi government set up a committee led by the Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra to oversee preparations for the four-day Chhath festival starting on November 13.

ALSO CHECK | IIT Madras, Gauhati University Develop Method To Identify When Monsoon Reaches A Location

Moreover, schools will continue to remain closed in some states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till Chhath Puja.