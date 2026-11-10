ICSE Timetable 2027 Out: Check Subject-Wise Schedule For Class 10

ICSE Class 10 Schedule 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2027 board examinations. According to the official announcement, the ICSE Class 10 exam will commence on February 15, 2027, and conclude on March 31, 2027. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas.

Class 10 students must note that the reading time will now commence at 10 am, followed by the writing time at 10:15 am. Candidates appearing for the ICSE examination must ensure that they are seated in their respective examination halls or rooms by 9:45 am, the council's Chief Executive and SecretaryJoseph Emmanuel said.

CISCE Class 10: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

February 15: English Paper 1 ( Language)

February 16: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

February 18: English Paper 2 (Literature)

February 22: Mathematics

February 23: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

February 24: Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Assistant Beauty Therapist, Assistant Hairstylist, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Cashier, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Auto Service Technician

February 26: History and Civics HCG Paper 1

March 1: Geography HCG Paper 2

March 2: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)

March 4: Hindi

March 8: Physics - Science Paper 1

March 12: Chemistry - Science Paper 2

March 15: Biology - Science Paper 3

March 16: Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

March 17: Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media and Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications

March 19: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Bhasha Indonesia, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

March 25: Environmental Science

March 29: Commercial Studies

March 31: Economics, French, Sanskrit

The council also noted that the largest ICSE candidate concentrations are from Uttar Pradesh (51,168), West Bengal (46,521), Karnataka (33,417), Maharashtra (31,035), Punjab (19,308) and Jharkhand (17,201), reflecting the extensive geographical spread of the CISCE's affiliated school network.