Chhath Puja 2026: Check Dates, Rituals And Significance Of The Four-Day Festival

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated with great devotion, the festival holds special significance in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. During the four-day celebration, devotees, particularly women, observe a fast and offer prayers for the long life and bright future of their children, along with the happiness and prosperity of their families.

Chhath Puja begins on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Kartika and concludes on the Saptami Tithi. This year, the four-day festival will be celebrated from November 13 to November 16. The celebrations begin with Nahay-Khaay and conclude with Usha Arghya.

Chhath Puja 2026: Date-Wise Rituals

November 13, Friday: Nahay-Khaay

Nahay-Khaay marks the first day of Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees clean their homes and make preparations for the festival. Those observing the fast wake up before sunrise and take a bath, often in a holy river. They then prepare prasad, which usually includes chana dal, pumpkin curry and rice. The food is cooked using new earthen utensils.

November 14, Saturday: Kharna

The second day is observed as Kharna. Devotees keep a fast throughout the day without drinking water. In the evening, they prepare prasad, which usually includes jaggery kheer and roti cooked on an earthen stove using mango wood. Other offerings include wheat flour roti or puri and thekua.

After performing the puja, devotees eat the prasad and begin a difficult fast that continues until the final day of Chhath Puja.

November 15, Sunday: Sandhya Arghya

The third day is known as Sandhya Arghya. Devotees visit Chhath ghats with their families to offer prayers to the setting Sun God. As part of the ritual, they offer water and milk along with thekua, fruits and other prasad. Devotees also pray for their family's happiness and prosperity and the long life of their children.

November 16, Monday: Usha Arghya

Usha Arghya marks the final day of Chhath Puja. Devotees gather in the morning to offer arghya to the rising Sun God. After completing the prayers, they eat prasad and break their fast. This ritual brings the four-day festival to an end.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who observe Chhath Puja with true devotion receive the blessings of Chhathi Maiya for the long life of their children and the happiness and prosperity of their families.