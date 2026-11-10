School Holiday: Check Which States Have Suspended Classes For Post-Diwali Festivities And Chhath Puja

School Holiday Update: The festival of Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country on Sunday, November 8. Consequently, schools in many states remained closed the next day on November 9. While schools have now reopened in some states, they will continue to remain closed in others, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Following Diwali, several major festivals, such as Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, and Chhath Puja, are being observed.

Bihar Holiday Update

According to the holiday calendar released by the state's Education Department for 2026, schools are scheduled to remain closed till November 17 for festivals including Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. For schools in Bihar, the Diwali break began on November 7.

Schools will also observe a holiday on November 24 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.

Schools Closed In Jharkhand On These Days

According to the Jharkhand Academic Council's official calendar, November 11 has been marked as Bhaiya Dooj or Chitragupta Puja. The official calendar has also announced November 16 and 17 as Chhath holiday.

Chhath Puja Celebration In Uttar Pradesh

The official calendar released by the government of Uttar Pradesh has marked November 11 (Bhaiya Dooj) as gazetted holidays.

Additionally, the official calendar has announced November 15 and 16 as a restricted or optional holiday for Chhath Puja celebrations.

Moreover, schools will likely remain closed on November 24 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Rajasthan School Holiday

As per the state's Education Department, schools will remain closed on November 11, 14, and 15 in Rajasthan. A holiday has been declared for November 11 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Schools will reopen on November 16, once the holidays conclude.

Several reports also suggest that some schools have holidays until November 15 in Maharashtra . In Chhattisgarh too, there will be a holiday for Bhai Dooj on November 11, 2026. West Bengal schools will remain closed on November 11, as per reports.

Students are advised to refer to their school holiday calendar and confirm the holiday dates with their class teachers.