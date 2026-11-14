Green Hills, Tunnels And Bridges: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Journey Goes Viral

A trip from Mumbai to Goa usually means travelling by flight or car. But an Instagram user has shared an experience of travelling from Mumbai to Goa on the Vande Bharat Express.

The video was shared by Instagram user Hemkant Ramdas Bhaliwade. He started the journey with a simple thought: “Vande Bharat train se Goa chala jaata hoon… Kya hi ho jayega?” (Let's go to Goa by the Vande Bharat train. What could possibly happen?)

He shared that he has already experienced air travel and now wants to try a train journey to Goa. The video then shows the Vande Bharat Express at the railway station.

The user then shows the train's interiors, including the seats and the space available for passengers. He also shows the food served during the journey. A meal tray with snacks and packaged food can be seen, along with a cup of masala chai.

However, it is the views outside the window that caught the attention. As the train moves through the Konkan region, you get to see green fields, trees, hills, bridges and tunnels.

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The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express takes passengers from Thane to Madgaon, covering a distance of around 581 km over 7 hours and 45 minutes.

Sharing his experience, Bhaliwade wrote, “Mumbai to Goa… beautiful Konkan views, tunnels, bridges, greenery and a comfortable train journey.”

He also compared travelling by flight and train. “Flight se destination jaldi pahunch jaate hain, Lekin train se safar ke nazare bhi kuch kam nahi hote!” he wrote. (Flights help passengers reach their destination faster, but train journeys offer beautiful views along the way).

He ended the post with another thought: “Sometimes, it's not just about reaching the destination… It's about enjoying the journey!”

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Route

The Vande Bharat Express runs between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon in Goa. It covers around 586 km and has 11 halts. Some of its major stops include Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli and Thivim.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Timings

The train runs six days a week and does not operate on Fridays. It leaves CSMT in Mumbai at 5:25 am and reaches Madgaon at 1:15 pm. During the return journey, it leaves Madgaon at 2:35 pm and reaches CSMT at 10:25 pm.

The train takes around eight hours to cover the distance between Mumbai and Goa. It can save nearly an hour compared to the Tejas Express, which takes more than eight hours and 50 minutes on the same route.

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Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Ticket Prices

An AC Chair Car ticket can cost between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,600. For passengers choosing the Executive Class, the fare ranges between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,800.

Facilities Available On Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

The train comes with several features such as rotating seats that can turn 360 degrees, automatic doors and LED lights. The train also has special seating arrangements for passengers with disabilities. It is also equipped with improved safety systems, including a train collision avoidance system.