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Why Pay Full Fare Without Full Berth? Indian Railways Set To Change RAC Policy

The issue has gained attention because RAC passengers pay the full fare but may not receive an individual sleeping berth. 

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Why Pay Full Fare Without Full Berth? Indian Railways Set To Change RAC Policy
The arrangement can also create difficulties for passengers and ticket examiners.

For millions of Indian train travellers, the moment a ticket shows RAC brings a mix of relief and uncertainty. The relief comes from knowing that the journey is still possible, unlike a waitlisted ticket, as an RAC passenger is allowed to board the train. The uncertainty comes later: will a berth become available, or will two passengers have to share the sleeping space meant for one?

For long overnight journeys, this can make a big difference. Passengers pay the full fare, but an RAC ticket does not always guarantee a full berth. They may have to share a berth with another RAC passenger if no berth becomes available.

It is a system that has become a familiar part of travelling by train. Now, it seems that the long-standing arrangement could now be facing a rethink.

Indian Railways Reviews RAC System

Indian Railways is examining whether the Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) system should be discontinued or redesigned, reported The Times Of India. 

The issue has gained attention because RAC passengers pay the full fare but may not receive an individual sleeping berth. 

A railway official told the daily that there is a view that when passengers do not receive full sleeping space, charging the full fare may not be appropriate.

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The arrangement can also create difficulties for passengers and ticket examiners, particularly when two unrelated passengers are required to share sleeping accommodation and there is no vacant berth available for reassignment, the official added. 

Parliament Has Already Questioned Full RAC Fares

In February 2026, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament raised the issue of RAC fares in its report on Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways.

The committee said that "charging a full fare for tickets under RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), where the ticket holder continues in the RAC category after chart preparation without a berth facility, is not justified."

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The committee suggested that the railway ministry "should devise a mechanism to refund partial fare to the customer/traveller who could not get a full berth but had to pay full charges at the time of boarding."

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