Woman Seen Entering Andhra Lodge With Man, Found Dead Days Later

A woman who worked at a shopping mall in Vijayawada was found dead in a room at a Lodge in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district, after her husband reported her missing. She was 35 and was found under suspicious circumstances.

Reports identified her as Paidishetti Erramma, also spelt Pydesetty Yarnamma. She worked as a sales assistant at Shubhamastu shopping mall and was from Peddapulipaka village.

Her husband approached the Suryaraopet police after she did not return home. He lodged a missing-person complaint, and police registered a case and began tracing her movements.

Police examined CCTV footage and traced her to the bus station area. The footage showed Erramma arriving at Ramaiah Lodge with a young man identified as Ramu.

READ | 2 BTech Students Injured By Iron Rods On Divider Pierce In Andhra Car Crash

Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector Murali Krishna said she reached the lodge at about 11.30 pm on 11 November, accompanied by the suspect.

"Yarnamma arrived at Ramaiah Lodge near the bus station," the Circle Inspector said, describing the movements captured during the investigation.

Police said the man later left the lodge while the woman stayed in the room. Her body was found on Friday, 13 November, after investigators traced her movements to the premises.

The circumstances of her death raised suspicion of murder.

Police are examining the sequence of events inside the lodge, the suspect's movements and a possible motive.

Police took Ramu, 27, into custody. The woman's body was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem examination.

Krishna Lanka and Suryaraopet police are continuing the investigation, examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence to establish the circumstances leading to her death.