2 BTech Students Injured By Iron Rods On Divider Pierce In Andhra Car Crash

Two final-year BTech students were critically injured in a horrific road accident near Angallu, close to Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle city, in the early hours of Wednesday after their car rammed a road divider, causing its protruding iron rods to pierce their abdomens.

The victims were identified as Nishanth (22) and Mohana Krishna (23). Both are pursuing final-year BTech courses at the Angallu-based MITS College.

Both students were travelling from Madanapalle towards their hostel at Angallu when the accident occurred near Chenetha Nagar. While attempting to overtake another vehicle, the driver reportedly lost control of the car and crashed into the divider.

The impact was severe, with iron reinforcement rods from the divider penetrating the bodies of both students, leaving them with critical injuries.

Local residents rushed to their rescue and shifted them to the Government District Hospital in Madanapalle.

After providing emergency treatment, doctors referred both students to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) in Tirupati for advanced medical care.

Both were reported to be in critical condition.