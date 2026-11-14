Student's Suicide Attempt Over Fee Dues Triggers Political Row In Andhra

A student's suicide attempt at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology (SVCET) in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has triggered student protests and sparked a political confrontation between the ruling TDP-led NDA government and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), bringing the state's pending fee reimbursement issue back into focus.

Students alleged that the college management had pressured them to pay outstanding tuition fees and threatened to restrict their access to examinations. In protest against the alleged harassment, students gathered outside the institution, staged demonstrations on the Chittoor-Tirupati highway and disrupted traffic.

Police intervened to bring the situation under control and launched an investigation into the allegations.

Fee Reimbursement Issue Turns Political

The incident quickly escalated into a political flashpoint, with YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh responsible for the distress faced by students.

Jagan demanded the immediate release of pending fee reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena funds, claiming that dues under the two schemes had reached Rs 12,400 crore, of which more than Rs 9,600 crore remained unpaid.

He alleged that colleges were shifting the burden of delayed government payments onto students and threatening to withhold examinations and certificates.

However, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh rejected the allegations. He countered that the previous YSRCP government had left around Rs 4,000 crore in unpaid fee reimbursement dues.

According to Lokesh, the present government has released Rs 5,000 crore over the past two-and-a-half years and is now making regular monthly payments.

YSRCP, meanwhile, has demanded a thorough inquiry into the issue, a definite schedule for payments and the immediate release of pending funds. The party has also threatened statewide student protests.

In a post on X on Friday, Jagan accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government of undermining fee reimbursement schemes "as part of a conspiracy to keep poor people out of higher education".

The former chief minister alleged that the TDP-led coalition government was "destroying the futures of poor children who are like gold and snuffing out their education".

"From the very moment you (Naidu) came to power, you have been undermining the fee reimbursement and Vasati Deevena (previous YSRCP govt's programme) schemes as part of a conspiracy to keep poor people out of higher education," Jagan said in a post on X.

Claiming that students had been forced to take to the streets over the issue, he alleged that the government had remained indifferent despite a total of Rs 12,400 crore being due under the schemes.

According to Jagan, the government has released only two instalments, Rs 1,700 crore and Rs 1,100 crore, while keeping Rs 9,600 crore pending.

"If you keep piling up these arrears, how can poor children have any confidence in their future? How are they supposed to study? Who gave you the right to toy with their education, their futures and, ultimately, their lives, Chandrababu?" he asked.

Student Suicide Attempt

Holding Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh responsible for the alleged suicide attempt by a female student at the private engineering college in Chittoor, Jagan accused the father-son duo of tightening the "noose around the fee reimbursement scheme".

"That same noose is now coming for the lives of innocent students; you are entirely responsible for this terrible situation," he said.

Jagan said students had taken to the streets expressing their anger and frustration over the government's failure to clear fee dues.

"Students have taken to the streets, venting their anguish and anger, saying that the government's failure to pay fees has brought them to this plight and that students at this very college (a private college in Chittoor) have also died by suicide in the past," he said.

He further alleged that the chief minister was trying to divert attention from the issue.

"It is utterly appalling that you and your son have completely shirked your responsibilities. We have never seen such a wicked administration before," he said.

Allegations Over Education Schemes

Jagan claimed that his government had implemented the Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena schemes on a scale unmatched elsewhere in the country, with the aim of helping poor students access higher education and meet living expenses.

He alleged that because the government was not paying fees, college managements were transferring the burden to students and their families.

According to him, colleges were pressuring students by telling them that they would not be allowed to write examinations or receive certificates unless they paid the fees themselves.

In these circumstances, some students are going out to work because they can no longer continue their studies, while others, unable to bear this pressure, are "attempting suicide" like this, Jagan claimed.

He urged Naidu to immediately clear all pending fee reimbursement and Vasati Deevena dues and alleged that Nara Lokesh had "corrupted the entire education department".

"Chandrababu.. Immediately remove your dear son (Lokesh), who has corrupted the entire education department, from his responsibilities. The outstanding fee reimbursement and Vasati Deevena payments must be made immediately," Jagan said.

He also said colleges must stop coercing students and urged the government not to mislead the public over the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)