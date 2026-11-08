TDP-Led NDA Wins Andhra Rural Polls, Jagan Reddy Alleges Irregularities

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered a commanding victory in Andhra Pradesh's MPTC and ZPTC elections, while the results have triggered a fresh political confrontation between the ruling coalition and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), with former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging electoral irregularities and the TDP describing the outcome as a decisive endorsement of its governance.

According to the State Election Commission's 9 PM update on November 7, the alliance comprising the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP secured 273 of the 582 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTCs) and 5,597 of the 7,767 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTCs) for which results were reported, including unanimous victories. The TDP accounted for 229 ZPTCs and 4,823 MPTCs, followed by Jana Sena with 36 and 644, and BJP with eight and 130 respectively.

The YSRCP secured 20 ZPTCs and 1,050 MPTCs.

Reacting to the results, YS Jagan alleged that the democratic process had been undermined from nominations to polling and counting.

In a post on X, he accused officials of being pressured and claimed that results were being manipulated in several districts.

"Chandrababu may have won the election, but he has suffered a moral defeat. We may have lost the election, but we have won the hearts of the people," Jagan said.

He vowed to continue fighting for farmers, women, youth, employees and democracy, asserting that his party's spirit remained unbroken.

Rejecting the opposition's criticism, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao described the outcome as a massive public endorsement of the NDA government's welfare and development agenda. He said the alliance had achieved a 90-95 per cent strike rate and thanked the 2.6 crore voters whose participation, he said, reflected confidence in Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and the BJP leadership.

He accused the YSRCP of attempting to obstruct the elections through nearly 63 court cases and said the ballot-paper verdict had answered its earlier allegations about EVM manipulation.

READ | TDP-Led NDA Wins Andhra Urban Civic Polls, Jagan Reddy Alleges 'Rigging'

Senior TDP leaders Alapati Rajendra Prasad and MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu also accused the YSRCP of disrupting the counting process.

Polling recorded a 70.72 per cent turnout, compared with 60.91 per cent in 2021. Counting was held at 365 centres with 9,062 tables and extensive security arrangements.

Earlier, this month, the TDP-led NDA alliance registered a sweeping victory in Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections with the ruling alliance securing a major share of the 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats that went to polls.