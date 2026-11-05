Rescuer Goes Missing Amid Cyclone Murasu-Led Heavy Rain In Telangana

A rescue operation turned into an emergency in Telangana's Khammam district on Wednesday after two boats capsized in the overflowing Bethupalli tank, leaving 11 rescuers missing. The incident occurred as teams attempted to reach fishermen trapped by rising waters after rain associated with Cyclone Murasu.

Eleven personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Services went missing after two rescue boats capsized while they were attempting to rescue five fishermen stranded in the overflowing Betupally Cheruvu (Lake) in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district.

The SDRF launched a search operation using other boats to trace the missing personnel. NDRF teams were also summoned from Bhadrachalam to intensify the rescue efforts and retrieve those stranded in the lake.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the District Collector to intensify all rescue efforts and take every possible measure to bring the stranded SDRF personnel to safety. He also instructed the Chief Secretary to continuously monitor the situation and review the progress of the rescue operations.

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who represents Khammam district, is also personally monitoring the rescue operations.

"Of the 11 SDRF personnel caught in the strong floodwaters after their rescue boat overturned, 10 have been safely brought ashore by rescue teams, while the location of the remaining missing personnel has also been traced," he said.

He also rushed from Hyderabad to Narayanapuram village in Kallur mandal and is expected to reach Bethupalli Lake shortly to inspect the ongoing rescue operations in person.

Heavy Rain, Flash Floods In Andhra

The impact of Cyclone Murasu continues to disrupt normal life across Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rainfall triggering flooding, overflowing streams and road connectivity disruptions in several districts.

In Devipatnam mandal of Polavaram district, streams and rivulets are overflowing. The Kondakaluva stream is flowing over the Indukurupeta-Ravilanka causeway, disrupting connectivity to nearly 20 tribal villages.

In Gopalapuram of East Godavari district, floodwater has reportedly entered houses and shops, leaving residents in distress. Locals have appealed to the authorities for immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.

Residents of flood-prone villages have been advised to remain alert and immediately move to safer locations. People have been warned against crossing overflowing streams, canals and flooded roads.

In Eluru district, police rescued 22 people stranded near an under-construction National Highway bridge at Routhugudem village.

PM Modi Assures Support For Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday morning to enquire about the situation following two cyclones hitting the state within a week.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the extensive damage across various sectors and sought necessary assistance from the Centre. PM Modi appreciated the state government's cyclone relief efforts and commended the Chief Minister for maintaining continuous vigilance and addressing the challenges posed by the cyclones.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas across Guntur, Prakasam and Bapatla districts.

He assessed the damage in Chilakaluripet, Ongole, Kothapatnam, Chinaganjam, Chirala and Bapatla. The aerial survey was undertaken as unfavourable weather conditions prevented the helicopter from landing.