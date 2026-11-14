After Kochi, Patna Becomes India's Second City To Launch Water Metro With Affordable Rides

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a water metro in Patna on Tuesday. The catamaran service on the Ganga River will run between Digha Ghat and Gandhi Ghat in the city. The service aims to promote eco-friendly tourism and promote an alternative mode of transport in Patna.

According to a report by PTI, the 50-seater vessel is equipped with a hybrid engine and primarily operates on electric power to minimise air, water, and noise pollution. The catamaran is also equipped with modern facilities, including air-conditioning, public announcement systems, toilets, and wheelchair accessibility.

Flagging off the water metro service from Digha Ghat, the Chief Minister stated that the tourism department's initiative is going to offer both locals and tourists a convenient way of transport while boosting river tourism. With this, Patna becomes India's second city with a water metro after Kochi.

“The service is also expected to provide commuters with an alternate route to the congested Ashok Rajpath," an official shared.

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The water metro is going to operate between Digha and Gandhi Ghat, with plans to extend it to Kangan Ghat in the future. As per the reports, fast and shore charging facilities have been installed at Digha and Gandhi Ghats.

The fare is Rs 50 for each adult. Children below five years can travel free, while those aged between five and 12 will be charged half the adult fare. The water metro service currently runs from 9 AM to 6 PM, with tickets available at the counter at Digha Ghat. Online booking is also expected to be introduced soon.

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The state government is also exploring similar passenger and tourism services on the Son, Gandak and Kosi rivers.

A task force comprising officials from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the Bihar government will examine the feasibility of operating water transport on these rivers.