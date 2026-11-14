Woman Objects To Man's Sexual Advances In Delhi. He Beats Her To Death

A woman who resisted a man's sexual advances was beaten to death in the Burari area of North-West Delhi. The accused, identified as Pramod Singh, has been arrested, police said.

According to officials, police received a call on November 8, after which they reached the crime scene and found the woman's body. Local shopkeepers had discovered the woman lying on the road in a critical condition, prompting them to alert the police.

Upon arrival, cops launched an investigation and worked to identify the victim and determine the motive behind the murder.

The incident happened on the night of November 7. During their investigation, police examined CCTV footage and questioned locals, which led to the identification of the accused and his subsequent arrest on Friday.

According to police, Pramod Singh was walking down he road when he spotted the woman. He took her to a nearby secluded spot and attempted to sexually harass her, touching her inappropriately. When she resisted his advances, he started an argument that eventually led to the violent murder.

During the questioning, Singh admitted that the woman's resistance enraged him. He then picked up an object, which has not yet been identified, and started to strike her multiple times, resulting in her death.

Police tracked him down and arrested him based on statements and CCTV footage.

The accused is currently being interrogated, while cops are working to examine all aspects of the case. They are also working to establish the exact sequence of events and identify the object used by the accused to carry out the attack.