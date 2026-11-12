Sikkim's Green Lake Trek Reopens After 4 Years: When To Visit, Permits Needed And More

Sikkim's iconic Green Lake Trek has reopened after a four-year hiatus, marking a significant milestone for the state's adventure tourism sector. The route was reopened with the support of Lachen Dzumsa and Khangri Tours,Treks and Expedition. Seven Russian trekkers successfully completed the high-altitude trek on Monday. The reopening of the Green Lake Trek can give a boost to Sikkim's adventure tourism sector. It marks a promising new chapter for high-altitude adventure tourism in the region.



Why Green Lake Trek Is A Must-Visit Place



Located at an altitude of about 5,050 meters, the glacial lake serves as the base camp for expeditions to Mount Kanchenjunga. The journey to Green Lake offers scenic views of snow-clad peaks, alpine meadows, and rhododendron-filled forests.





The trek starts from Lachen, a town 107 km away from Gangtok. Visitors can also enjoy the clear waters of the Green Lake, surrounded by dramatic landscapes. Apart from Mount Kanchenjunga, Mount Siniolchu and other Himalayan peaks are also nearby. They can spot rare Himalayan flowers and even red pandas or snow leopards.



The trek can be moderate to challenging. It can take trekkers 10–12 days to complete the route. The remote and rugged terrain comes with altitude challenges. From Green Lake, visitors can also take a trip to nearby places like Thangu, a small village known for its views.



Also Read: 'I Had No Idea': Traveller Learns Costly Lesson During 14-Hour Delhi Layover



Green Lake Trek: Best Time To Visit



To enjoy the clearest views, visit from April to June or September to November. Trekkers need restricted area permits and Inner Line Permits (ILP).



Green Lake Trek: Things To Remember



Travellers should focus on cardiovascular fitness and do exercises such as running, cycling, and swimming to build stamina before the trip. They should start building their strength and endurance four to six weeks before the trek. If possible, visitors should practice hiking at high altitudes (above 3,000 meters) to prepare their bodies for lower oxygen levels.



Trekkers should pack painkillers, warm clothing, blister treatments, band-aids, anti-nausea tablets, water purification tablets and any personal medications. A waterproof jacket and sturdy trekking boots are essential items.



Energy-dense snacks like nuts, energy bars, dried fruits and chocolate can be carried.



Hydration is vital. Trekkers need to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and eat high-carb foods.



Also Read: New Namo Bharat Corridor: Delhi To Panipat In 1 Hour, Karnal In 90 Minutes