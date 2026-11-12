New Namo Bharat Corridor: Delhi To Panipat In 1 Hour, Karnal In 90 Minutes

Travelling from Delhi to Haryana's Panipat and Karnal is set to become easier with the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor. The project has received approval from the Centre, the Haryana government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The 136.3-km corridor will connect Delhi with Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal. Once operational, passengers will be able to reach Panipat from Delhi in around one hour and Karnal in 90 minutes. The project will be developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at an estimated cost of Rs 33,051 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2030.

Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor: Route And Stations

The corridor will begin at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and pass through Sonipat and Panipat before reaching Karnal. It will run mostly parallel to National Highway 44 (NH-44), also known as the Delhi-Ambala highway.

A total of 22 stations have been proposed along the route. Most stations will be elevated, while Kashmere Gate and Panipat will have underground stations.

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The NHAI has approved the alignment along NH-44 and the use of land for the project. This approval is needed to build the elevated tracks, pillars and stations and shift high-tension electricity lines. Work on the 22-km stretch between Narela and Murthal has already started.

Delhi To Panipat In 1 Hour, Karnal In 90 Minutes

One of the biggest benefits of the corridor will be reduced travel time.

Delhi to Panipat: Around 60 minutes

Delhi to Karnal: Around 90 minutes

At present, travelling from Delhi to Panipat by road can take two to two-and-a-half hours, depending on traffic. A journey to Karnal by road or regular train can take around 3.5 to 4 hours. The Namo Bharat trains are expected to operate at a speed of 160 kmph, with a maximum design speed of 180 kmph. Passengers may get a train every five to 10 minutes.

Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor: Station-Wise Route

The corridor will have stations across Delhi and Haryana. Here is a look at the proposed stations:

Delhi: 6 Stations

Sarai Kale Khan: The main interchange hub will connect passengers with the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT. It will also connect with the Delhi Metro's Pink Line and provide access to the Blue Line through Indraprastha.

Kashmere Gate: Passengers will be able to access the Metro's Red, Yellow and Violet lines.

Jharoda Majra: Will provide connectivity with the Pink Line.

Burari Crossing: Will also connect with the Pink Line.

Bhalaswa: Will provide access to the Magenta Line.

Mukarba Chowk: Will also connect with the Magenta Line.

Alipur and Narela Border will be among the stations towards the Haryana side of the route.

Sonipat: 6 Stations

Sonipat will have six stations on the corridor.

Kundli: Will connect with the Delhi Metro's Rithala-Kundli corridor

KMP Expressway Interchange: Will provide connectivity with the Orbital Rail network

Bahalgarh Chowk

Rajiv Gandhi Education City

Murthal: Known for its restaurants and educational institutions.

Bari Industrial Station

Ganaur: Will provide access to the international fruits and vegetables market

Panipat: 4 Stations

The four proposed stations in Panipat are:

Samalkha

Panipat ISBT (Siwah Bus Stand)

Panipat City (Gohana Crossing)

Panipat Sector 18

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Karnal: 5 Stations

The five proposed stations in Karnal are:

Ganjbar-Badoli-Kohand

Gharaunda

Karnal Bypass (Madhuban)

Karnal Sector 7

Karnal New Bus Stand (ISBT)

The corridor is expected to make daily travel between Delhi and Haryana easier. Office workers, students and business owners living in Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal will be able to reach Delhi faster. New offices, high-rise buildings and commercial complexes may also come up near the stations.