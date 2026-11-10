For Rs 600, This Boat Ride Takes You To One Of Maharashtra's Best-Kept Secrets

You do not always need to travel abroad to enjoy beautiful sea views and amazing natural sights. A lesser-known coastal beauty in Maharashtra's Konkan region - Nivati Rocks and Lighthouse in Vengurla, Sindhudurg district - is now garnering attention online.

The stunning view has left many curious about this place. A travel content creator, Shivangi, recently shared the video and introduced it as a hidden gem of Konkan. She also spoke about a two-to-three-hour boat trip that takes visitors to untouched spots, beautiful rock formations and views that are rarely seen. The creator shared what travellers can expect and how to visit.

On Instagram, Shivangi shared that the trip takes around two to three hours to complete and costs Rs 500 to Rs 600 per person if visitors share the boat with others. Those who want a private ride can book the entire boat for around Rs 4000 to Rs 5000.

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During the journey, visitors get to explore 10 to 12 different spots, including the Old Lighthouse, New Lighthouse, Dolphin Point, Mahatrichi Chul, Secret Tunnel, Nivati Rocks, Mini Kerala, Seagull Island, Tsunami Island and Nivati Golden Rocks.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “The rocky coastline and wide sea views make this place truly magical.”

Another shared, “Hidden Gem explored 6 years ago. Visited the top of the lighthouse, which is restricted now.”

“DO NOT POST ANY PHOTOS OR VIDEOS OF SACRED PLACES, RESERVES, JUNGLES OR GREEN LANDSCAPES. Every post draws the government and industrialists to these places. They then take them over in the name of development, and the forests are destroyed for good,” a comment read.

A user commented, "OMG, I need to explore this ASAP!"

An individual stated, “For the last 30 odd years at least lighthouse is restricted. You need permission from customs/maritime authority to go here. There is no dock and the climb is treacherous. We used to go here for fishing and diving. I've never been on the lighthouse. No local fisherman will volunteer to take you there for any amount of money.”

One more added, “It's in Tarkarli. A very beautiful place.”

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Shivangi also shared a useful tip to make the boat trip more enjoyable. She suggests starting early in the morning, as visitors can get the chance to spot dolphins.