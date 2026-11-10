2 Critical, 3 Injured After Government Buses, Car Collide In Mumbai

Five people sustained grievous injuries after two cars were crushed between two buses at a traffic signal in Mumbai's Colaba.

The accident took place at 9:00 pm on Monday, near the Bhakti Park traffic signal.

A BEST bus was waiting at the traffic signal. Two cars stopped right behind the bus. After a few seconds, a private bus hit the last car from behind. In the collision, the first car went completely under the back of the BEST bus.

Passengers in both vehicles were trapped.

Police officers arrived at the location and used a crane to remove the damaged cars and buses from the road after extracting their occupants.

Five people and one pet dog were injured in the crash. Two of them are in critical condition.

Police rushed all of them to Sion Hospital for treatment.

"Information was received from C.P. Control regarding an accident involving two BEST buses and a car at Lodha Junction, New Cuffe Parade, Wadala. As per the information received from the concerned Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of LTMG Sion Hospital, at 2241 hrs, a total of five injured persons were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment," the police said in a statement.

The injured were identified as Shivani Pal (65), Pranish Pal (74), Madhupurn Pal (28), Hasharat Shaikh (34), and Balaji Pandurang Jadhav (35).