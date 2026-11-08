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Jaipur Cafe Owner Ambushed, Beaten With Iron Rods By Attackers

Gopalia, seriously injured in the attack, was admitted to Fortis Hospital.

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Jaipur Cafe Owner Ambushed, Beaten With Iron Rods By Attackers
The incident took place on the night of November 5.

A cafe owner, who was walking home from work, was ambushed by motorcycle-borne attackers in Jaipur and was seriously injured after being beaten with iron rods.

Mayank Gopalia, the owner of Oven The Bakery Cafe, was attacked with deadly force. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the men first hitting him on the head and then on his back and legs. The victim lost consciousness after the attempted murder.

The incident took place on the night of November 5.

Gopalia, seriously injured in the attack, was admitted to Fortis Hospital.

According to the employees of the cafe, an employee, Shabana Khan's husband, Shahrukh, could have attacked Gopalia.

After a dispute at the cafe, they had threatened to kill Mayank.
 

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