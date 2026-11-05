'Main Aapko Cambridge Dikhaunga': British Tour Guide Surprises Indians With Fluent Hindi

A tour of Cambridge took an unexpected turn for a group of Indian tourists when their British guide began speaking to them in fluent Hindi.

The guide, Johnny, effortlessly switched between Hindi and English while explaining the history of Cambridge and the details of their river tour. His fluency caught the attention of the group, with many visitors visibly surprised to hear a British guide speak Hindi so naturally.

Things got even more interesting when someone asked him his name. Johnny replied in Hindi that his name was, well, Johnny. A few seconds later, someone in the crowd connected it with the popular children's rhyme, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa.

In a video shared on Instagram, Johnny can be heard introducing the tour in Hindi. “Main aapko 8 college Cambridge University ka dikhaunga aur hum aapko poori baat samjhayenge. Hamari company, Scudamore's, iss shehar ki sabse purani River Tours company hai, 1910 se,” he says.

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He then switches to English, adding that visitors can expect a “premium experience”. According to Johnny, Scudamore's is the oldest river tour company in Cambridge and has been operating since 1910.

The unexpected language switch amused viewers online, with several users reacting to the unusual sight of a British man speaking Hindi to a group of Indian tourists.

A user commented, “In less than 100 years we are here.” Another wrote, “UNO REVERSE.” “The white guy is speaking in Hindi and Asians around him are using English,” another comment read.

Someone else pointed out that speaking Hindi could be a smart business move, writing, “Speaking Hindi is actually leverage to attract more customers and he cracked it.” Another user was impressed by his fluency, saying, “He speaks better Urdu than me and so fluent.”

A person added, “It feels so good to see people are learning Hindi on global level.”

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Interestingly, Johnny's connection with India goes beyond learning the language. He was born in Kolkata and spent more than 12 years there. Although he now lives in the UK, his years in India have left him with a strong connection to the country and its people.