Video: British Woman Drives Tractor In Uttar Pradesh Village, Wins Hearts Online

A simple tractor ride through a village in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral thanks to a British woman fondly known as 'London Ki Laali'. Taking to her Instagram account of the same name, the woman shared a glimpse of the six days she spent in Baoli village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

During her stay, Lali enjoyed the rural life, stayed in local homes, ate food cooked by them, wandered around and even drove a tractor through a sugarcane field. In the video, the woman can be seen driving a tractor while YouTuber Billy sits next to her, wearing a blue shirt. The side note read, "When a gori from London befriends an Indian Cowboy in Western Uttar Pradesh."

Also Read: Video: This British Vlogger Is Travelling 17,000 Km From England To Vietnam On Foot

Lali also dedicated an Instagram highlight titled 'West UP' to moments from her village getaway. The collection shared a glimpse into her everyday experiences, from lounging on a traditional charpai (cot) and playing with a dog to spending time with neighbourhood girls.

She also explored local temples and markets, relished home-cooked village meals and joined in the dancing. Sharing a picture of herself relaxing on a cot, she captioned it, "Living My Best Manji Life."

The tractor ride video shared by 'London Ki Laali' drew several amusing reactions from Instagram users.

Also Read: Travel Vlogger Highlights Differences Between 5-Star Hotels In India And UK, Internet Reacts

One user wrote, "Life is good." Another added, "Hahaha goals!"

Someone else commented, "Both are looking so awesome together."

"You even taught him how to drive a tractor," a user remarked.