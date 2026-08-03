Doctors Repair UK Baby's Birth Defect Inside Womb In Groundbreaking Surgery, Infant Now Thriving

A baby born with a potentially life-threatening birth defect is thriving after doctors successfully repaired the condition while he was still in his mother's womb, marking a major milestone in foetal surgery. Theo, now five months old, became only the third baby in the world to undergo the experimental procedure as part of a first-of-its-kind clinical trial in the United States, BBC reported. The operation corrected complex gastroschisis, a condition in which the abdominal wall fails to develop properly, leaving the intestines outside the baby's body.

A life-threatening diagnosis

Theo's parents, Maisie Savage, 29, and Josh French, 36, both teachers from London, said they had been looking forward to their routine 20-week pregnancy scan and had no indication anything was wrong. Instead, doctors discovered their unborn son had gastroschisis. Further examinations revealed the more severe form of the condition, known as complex gastroschisis, which carries significantly higher risks.

In severe cases, babies may require months in neonatal intensive care, multiple surgeries, intravenous nutrition for up to two years and, in some instances, an intestinal transplant. Even with advanced medical care, around one in 10 babies with gastroschisis do not survive.

Referred for an experimental procedure

After the diagnosis, specialists at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital referred the family to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, where fetal surgeon Dr Michael Belfort and his team were conducting a pioneering clinical trial to repair the defect before birth.

Before surgery, Maisie travelled to Belgium's Leuven Hospital, where doctors administered a Botox injection into Theo's abdominal wall through the womb to relax the muscles and improve the chances of a successful repair.

She then flew to Texas, where surgeons operated when she was 26 weeks pregnant.

How the surgery worked

Doctors partially exposed the uterus and used minimally invasive keyhole surgery to reach the fetus and carefully guide Theo's intestines back into his abdomen while he remained inside the womb. Josh described waiting through the operation as one of the longest days of his life, unsure how the complex procedure would unfold. "The length of that day, it felt like a week. The waiting and just not knowing exactly what was going on at each and every stage," he said.

The surgery was completed without complications for either mother or baby.

A difficult recovery, but a successful outcome

Maisie was left with a scar larger than a typical Caesarean incision and had to continue her pregnancy for another 14 weeks while recovering from major surgery. She said Theo's kicks often landed directly on the healing scar, making recovery painful, but felt it was worth enduring.

Theo was carried to full term and was born via vaginal delivery in Texas in February. Today, at five months old, he is doing well. "The mother, the baby, the surgery, the time of the surgery, the fact that we had zero complications during the foetal surgery and after the foetal surgery, just remarkable," Belfort, obstetrician and gynaecologist-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital, said.

A breakthrough that could change fetal medicine

Doctors involved in the trial believe the success could transform treatment for babies diagnosed with complex gastroschisis before birth. If ongoing trials continue to show positive results, specialists hope the procedure could eventually be introduced in the UK, allowing more families access to the treatment.

Researchers also believe the techniques developed during the trial could pave the way for treating other conditions, including certain heart and lung abnormalities, before babies are born.

Back home in London, Theo's parents say he is developing like any other healthy infant, grateful that an experimental operation changed what could have been an extremely difficult start to his life.

"Everything they did just completely reversed what could have been a really horrible start to his life, and he's just the best. He's a completely normal baby essentially," Maisie said.

"We both feel incredibly fortunate. The impact that they've had on us as a family is incredible. They made us feel so welcome from the team at Great Ormond Street to Dr Belfort and the team. Whilst we were over there, the level of care was amazing, and they made a very traumatic time of our lives so much easier, and we've got this little man – we couldn't be happier," Josh added.

