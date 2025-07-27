UK Woman Slams Heathrow Airport Shop Employees For Speaking In Hindi, Internet Calls Her "Racist"

A British woman has sparked outrage with a viral social media post ranting about Marks & Spencer employees at London Heathrow Airport speaking Hindi. The post drew widespread criticism, with many accusing her of racism and questioning why staff speaking their native language was an issue. In an X post, Lucy White, who identifies as a Public Policy Specialist, shared that she had just arrived at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 3 and visited an M&S store, where she overheard three staff members speaking in a language other than English.

When she inquired about the language, the employees informed her they were speaking Hindi, the most widely spoken language in India. Ms White stated she recorded their conversation and intended to report them to Marks & Spencer, noting that such people should be "confronted every time."

See the tweet here:

Just landed in Heathrow Airport T3. Went into M&S. Three @marksandspencer staff speaking in another language.



I asked them “What language are you speaking?”



They responded “Hindi”



I have a voice recording & their names to report to M&S.



We must confront them every time. — Lucy White (@LucyJayneWhite1) July 24, 2025

Her post sparked controversy online, with many questioning why she found it offensive and what rules the staff had broken. One user wrote, "Have you ever spoken English in another country with your friends? That's how fucking ridiculous this ludicrous bulls**t story sounds. Utterly contemptible."

Another commented, "People speaking Hindi at work aren't the problem—you policing languages in a multicultural country is. This isn't the confrontation you think it is. It's just xenophobia."

A third said, "Ah, another day, yet another ‘I've just landed in Heathrow and no one speaks English' post! Also, they weren't speaking to you; they were talking to each other! You're just being racist."

A fourth stated, "Let's get this straight, you want to ban shop assistants from using another language amongst themselves when not interacting with customers?"

A fifth wrote, "Wait, they were simply speaking Hindi to one another? But did they speak English to you? You're suggesting it should be M&S policy that their employees speak to one another only in English at all times, even when not engaging with a customer? What kind of fascist shit is this?"

This isn't the first instance of Ms. White posting racist tweets. A few weeks ago, she criticised Indian and Asian employees at Heathrow Airport for not speaking English. In her post, Ms White noted that most staff she encountered after landing were Indian or of Asian descent. She claimed they spoke "not a word of English" and, when she requested they speak English, they labelled her a "racist."