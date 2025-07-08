UK Woman Slams Indian Staff At Heathrow Airport For Not Speaking English, Viral Post Sparks Outrage

A social media post by a British woman has sparked mixed reactions after she criticised Indian and Asian staff at London's Heathrow Airport for not speaking English. In her post, Lucy White wrote that after landing in London, she noticed most of the airport staff were Indian or of Asian origin. Ms White claimed that they were not speaking a "word of English". She said when she asked them to speak English, they accused her of being a "racist". "They know I'm right, so they have to use the race card," she wrote.

"Deport them all. Why are they working at the first point of entry to the UK?! What must tourists think," Ms White wrote on X.

Just landed in London Heathrow. Majority of staff are Indian/ Asian & are not speaking a word of English.



I said to them, “Speak English”



Their reply, “You're being racist”



They know I'm right, so they have to use the race card.



Deport them all. Why are they working at the… — Lucy White (@LucyJayneWhite1) July 6, 2025

Ms White's post quickly caught the attention of social media users. While some users backed Ms White over challenges ignited by a language barrier, others slammed her, calling her "racist".

"You ARE being racist. However I'll take a bet on this being under the list of 'things that never happened'" wrote one user.

"They speak British English so you may have mistakenly thought that they don't speak your English. I just came back from London and didn't experience any of the friction with the English language as you have described it to be," commented another.

"This is completely fabricated. Yes, a lot of staff at Heathrow are of Asian descent, that's partly because of where it is situated. They all speak English. All of them. Quit making stuff up. BTW, they're incredibly helpful and friendly too. Unlike you," said a third user.

"If I was a tourist, I would be impressed that one of the largest cities in Europe was so diverse," expressed another. "On the basis you say deport them all - they were obviously a very good judge of character and 100% correct in their assessment," one user said.

"They don't speak "a word of English" but understood you perfectly and were able to denounce you as a racist in English? They should also have called you a fabulist," wrote another.