Watch: Delhi Firefighter Visits UK Fire Station, Internet Calls It "Wholesome"

A video of a Delhi firefighter visiting a fire station in London has sparked a conversation online about the lack of recognition Indian firefighters receive for their service. Shared on Instagram by user Pooja Kharb, the clip shows her father, a firefighter in Delhi, visiting the London Fire Brigade and the Soho Fire. She reveals that her father carried his ID card with him for this very reason - to meet a counterpart in the United Kingdom and take a tour of a fire station in London.

"Papa was soooo happy! A big thank you to @londonfirebrigade and @sohofirelondon for giving my papa a wonderful tour," Ms Kharb wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

In the video, Ms Kharb's father is seen taking a tour of a fire station in the UK and checking out how the Britons operate a fire brigade. He also clicks a picture in front of a fire wig wearing a firefighter's jacket. "Delhi firefighter meets London firefighter and their fire engine," the text reads on the video.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 414,000 views and over 25,000 likes. In the comments section, several users pointed out that Indian firefighters don't get enough recognition for their job.

"In India no one appreciates firefighter jobs or firefighter workers thinking it's a third grade job without any prestige. But in the western countries and the USA people respect firefighters and to western kids they see superheroes in firefighters," wrote one user.

"Lovely video. Hope your Dad informs the Delhi Fire service of the upgrades we as a country need...... We are 100 years behind the technology and ideas used by western countries in Fire and rescue services. And the amount of respect for these jobs overseas is HUGE! Respect to your dad," commented another.

"A very underrated & behind the scenes dept of the society," said a third user.

Some users also called the video wholesome and flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

"This is the content I downloaded insta for," wrote one user. "Wholesome moment," expressed another. "Wow what an amazing experience," said one user.

