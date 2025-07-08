"Fake Wedding" Is The Latest Party Trend In India, Here's All About It

Party scenes in India's metro cities have now introduced a new fun trend, fake wedding celebrations, where you can dress up in colourful ethnic attire, dance to the infectious beats of the dhol, and enjoy mouth-watering Indian delicacies - all without an actual couple. These events are full-scale wedding-themed parties that have everything a real Indian wedding offers - except the bride and groom. This concept is perfect for those who want to enjoy a wedding-like celebration but without needing a couple.

"Will you attend this wedding? What's your POV? Is it just a fad or will it be a business model?" a content creator wrote on Instagram, sharing the details of such events.

Take a look below:

These fake weddings offer everything a traditional Indian wedding has to offer - baraat-style entrances, choreographed sangeet performances, flower throws, mock varmala ceremonies and a faux pandit. Guests wear full ethnic attire, pose for Instagram reels and dance throughout the night, just like any other Indian wedding.

These events are mostly ticketed, but some unfold on college campuses and rooftop bars. Fake weddings aim to strip away financial and emotional baggage while retaining cultural energy. They resonate with Gen Z's preference for community, inclusivity and creativity.

Also Read | Chinese Company Transforms Swimming Pool Into Office, Sparks Safety Concerns

On social media, people have mixed reactions to such events. Reacting to the Instagram post, one user wrote, "I feel just like all the other trends, this will stay for a while then dissappear."

"What is the point ??" asked another. "Its absolutely wrong...we ourselves are making fun of our rituals," expressed a third user. "This is insane...I would never attend this," said one user.

"Is anything real left in today's world?!I sometimes feel what are we leaving behind for our children!" commented another.

"They are just searching for momentary happiness & another way of dopamine hit....as nothing gives them sukoon anymore, soon this phase will go too," one user wrote.