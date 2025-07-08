Chinese Company Transforms Swimming Pool Into Office, Sparks Safety Concerns

A Chinese decoration company, Luban Decoration Group, has gone viral for its unconventional office setup - a drained swimming pool turned into a temporary workspace. Employees work in the "deep end" and exit using the original poolside ladders, the South China Morning Post reported. A staff member's video showcasing the quirky setup has sparked both controversy and amusement online, with many users entertained by the creative solution.

The company's makeshift office in the drained swimming pool has some remnants of its former life. Signs like "swimming area" and "deep water area 1.55m" are still visible. Employees use the original pool handrails to access their desks, and a glass door next to the gym leads to the "pool office". According to the staff, the pool was converted due to office renovations, and they've been working there for two months. The setup is a temporary solution, with the company's gym, pool, and office areas all located on the same floor.

The makeshift office has five rows of desks, each with eight workstations, giving it a somewhat surreal atmosphere. Photos and videos of the pool-turned-office show rows of desks with fully equipped workstations, powered by floor sockets and extension cables. A staff member joked that staring down from his desk, he feels like he's in a "small diving tank" due to the visible pool lane markings.

"I feel like I am in a science fiction film; it is so outlandish, yet cool. I could brag about this office environment for a year!" he said.

The unusual office setup, which sparked amusement, was also deemed potentially hazardous due to blocked evacuation routes and a lack of essential fire safety features. Wang Ming, a lawyer, highlighted these issues, sparking a lively online debate about the office setup. Concerns were raised about the safety of employees working in the pool area, with experts highlighting the importance of proper fire detection and alarm systems, emergency evacuation plans, and fire safety training.

One user wrote, "This sunken office set-up is truly unique. If you try to slack off, the boss just needs to take a few steps, and the entire office is in view. It is even more effective than surveillance cameras."

Another commented, "An underwater office might look trendy, but the humidity could cause rheumatism. Sitting for long hours in the deep end? My joints would not survive."

A third said, "There could be fire safety concerns. Swimming pools and office spaces are subject to different building codes."

The local fire department later confirmed to Red Star News that they had investigated the company's makeshift office, and the company had since vacated the premises.