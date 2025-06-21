Korean Pool Sparks Outrage Over Shocking Sign Linking Low Income To Poor Hygiene: Report

A privately run swimming facility in South Korea's Gyeonggi province has sparked widespread outrage after a controversial notice surfaced online, according to the South China Morning Post. The photo, which has gone viral on social media since June 12, shows a set of four pool usage rules that many believe unfairly target low-income individuals. The language in the notice implies a discriminatory stance, suggesting that people with lower incomes are less clean, drawing sharp criticism for promoting class bias. The incident has triggered heated debate, with many demanding accountability from the facility.

The original report, published by Korean news outlet Chosun Ilbo, stated that photos of a sign titled "Guidelines for Using the Pool" began circulating online on Thursday across social media and online communities.

The sign listed several rules, including:

1: "A pool is not a place to scrub off dead skin."

2: "Shower with soap before entering the pool."

3: "Wear a swim cap."

However, it was the final rule that sparked widespread backlash:

4: "The turbidity of the water after use reflects your income level. Research shows that the lower a person's income is, the less hygienic he is."

Photo Credit: instagram.com/quokkakungka/

The reason behind the stadium issuing this notice remains unclear. However, this statement drew intense criticism for being classist and discriminatory, further amplifying national attention on the issue.

The SCMP compiled various reactions from multiple platforms.

"The first three rules are common requirements. However, it is disrespectful to include discriminatory language in a public notice," remarked one netizen.

"What does the swimming pool's cleanliness have to do with my income?" questioned another individual.

"I find this expression perplexing," commented a third user.

Another internet user stated, "Many people enter the pool directly without bathing. But addressing them in this manner goes too far."