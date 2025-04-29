After <i>Andaz Apna Apna</i> Re-Release, Salman Khan Sports Muscles In Swimming Pool Pics: "<i>Eelloji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye</i>"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Salman Khan shares shirtless pool pictures on Instagram with fans. He greets fans in Andaz Apna Apna style, promoting its re-release. The film earned Rs 1.2 crore in its first three days back in theaters.

Salman Khan treated his Instagram fans and followers to a series of shirtless pictures, raising the temperature high. In the pictures, Salman Khan is seen relaxing in a swimming pool. In close-up shots, Salman let his chiselled physique do the talking. Another talking point of these pictures is its caption. Salman Khan greeted fans Andaz Apna Apna style as the cult film re-released in theatres on April 25.

Salman Khan wrote, "Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye............. Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani..."

The pictures went viral in no time. Fans showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Gussa nahi hun main tumse... mood off thoda tumhe dekh ke ahccha hogya.." Another fan wrote, "Aag lga di, aag lga di, aag lga di." Another comment read, "My Inspiration Bhaijaan."

"Our tiger is ready to roar again prepare yourself!" wrote another one.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and presented by Vinay Pictures, Andaz Apna Apna featured Aamir and Salman as Amar and Prem as two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress called Raveena to access her father's wealth.

The movie earned Rs 25.75 lakh at the box office on day one of re-release, followed by Rs 45.50 lakh on day two and Rs 51.25 lakh on day three, according to a press note issued by distributors. In three days, the film minted Rs 1.2 crore.

The film didn't get instant success with its original release in 1994. But, over the years, it gained somewhat of a cult status with repeated shows on television. Dialogues of the film like "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai", "Crime Master Gogo, Mogambo ka Bhatija", and "Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge" grew traction on social media through memes and reels.

On the work front, Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar fell flat at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, the film struggled to score big numbers during its initial days of release.