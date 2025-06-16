Delhi Boy, 6, Drowns In Swimming Pool, Probe Finds Serious Safety Lapses

In a tragic incident in Delhi, a six-year-old boy lost his life after allegedly drowning in a swimming pool.

The boy, Taksh Rathi, had gone to the facility in northwest Delhi's Pitampura for a swim with children from his locality.

Son of Manjeet Kumar, Taksh was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

The incident took place at the Malik Swimming Pool, located inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) community centre in Pitampura.

Initial findings found that there were no CCTV cameras installed, and no proper safety measures were in place at the swimming facility.

According to officials, the swimming pool was leased to Arpana Tiwari, wife of Jagjeet Kadyan, a resident of Shiwani Kunj, Madhupur, by the MCD.

A case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with causing death by negligence.