Speeding Thar Kills Biker In Delhi, Cops Find Alcohol Bottles In Car

A biker died after a speeding Thar hit him in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the biker, identified as Bechu Lal who is a resident of Delhi's Prem Nagar area, died on the spot.

Visuals showed the bike completely crushed between the car and a truck. Many cracks can also be seen on the car's windshield.

The accused Thar driver, Amarinder Singh Sodhi, fled immediately, leaving his car behind.

Police have found two bottles of alcohol in the car, officials said.

"The driver of the Thar fled immediately after the incident. Legal action is being taken, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend him," a senior police officer said, adding that CCTV footage would be examined to arrest the accused.

The victim's body has been taken to a hospital for a post-mortem, and his family members have been informed, officials said.

This is the second such accident in one week involving the Mahindra Thar - which is known for often featuring in reels and short videos. The SUV, in recent times, has been under the spotlight for rash driving and accidents.

Last week, a pedestrian died after a speeding Thar hit them in New Delhi's high-security diplomatic enclave, Chanakyapuri. Officials said that the accident occurred just about two kilometres from Rashtrapati Bhavan, but the pedestrian's body lay on the road for four hours. The accused was subsequently arrested, who told the police that he had dozed off and lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident.

Police found alcohol, cocaine, LSD, and other drugs inside the car.