Drunk Delhi Woman Arrested For Hitting Police Barricade, Injuring Constable

A 40-year-old inebriated woman has been arrested after her car rammed into a police barricade and injured a constable on duty in outer north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the night of December 24 when a police picket was deployed as part of routine checking, they said.

Police said they received a call on Wednesday night stating that a white car has hit a policeman stationed at the picket and a woman was sitting inside the vehicle in an apparently intoxicated condition.

On reaching the location, police found that a car has struck the barricade at the picket point.

The woman -- identified as Arti Jain, a resident of Sector-16, Rohini -- was found in the driver's seat and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, a senior police officer said.

The injured constable -- Rohit of 1st Battalion, Delhi Armed Police -- had already been shifted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. His condition is stated to be stable, the officer added.

Subsequently, a case was registered under the charges of rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others.

The woman was arrested and the vehicle involved in the incident was seized, police said, adding that she worked in the private sector and was returning home after attending a birthday party when the incident happened.

Further legal action will be taken based on medical and forensic reports, including confirmation of alcohol consumption. An investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and whether additional offences are to be made out under relevant provisions of the law, they added.

