Denied Free Stay, Foreigner Tries To Slit His Throat Outside Delhi Hotel

A foreign national tried to take his own life on Wednesday after the staff refused his request for a free stay.

Jeyhun, a 29-year-old Turkmenistan national, tried to slit his throat outside a White Glow Hotel in Delhi's Paharganj on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that Jeyhun had been staying at the hotel from January 20 to February 10. He returned to the hotel on February 11 in an intoxicated state, asking for a room and claiming he had no money to pay. When the staff told him no rooms were available, he became agitated.

In a fit of rage, Jeyhun pulled out a knife and attempted to slit his throat. Hotel management alerted local police officers on patrol, who managed to subdue him just in time. Despite police intervention, he was already seriously injured and bleeding heavily.

He was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. Doctors confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police stated that the initial investigation has dismissed any claims of a pre-existing debt or financial dispute between the man and the hotel. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.