"Very Tragic": AAP Slams Delhi Government Over Roof Collapse, Waterlogging

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday urged the government to take immediate on-ground action after a roof collapse at the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah premises claimed six lives and left several others injured.

The incident occurred following heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the area.

While speaking to ANI, Mr Bhardwaj said, "...People are saying that it was raining around 4 PM, and due to water accumulation nearby, the roof collapsed. Six people have died in this incident, some have been taken to AIIMS, and one person has been taken to RML Hospital."

He described the situation as "very tragic", adding that falling trees and poles were also reported in other parts of the city during the rains.

Mr Bhardwaj criticised the administration for not acting effectively during the monsoon, stating, "Our only request to the administration is to do their job properly... We are telling the government that mere words won't help, the Chief Minister needs to take action on the ground."

Meanwhile, six people have lost their lives today after a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb, an official said.

"Six people have lost their lives in the incident...It is a matter of investigation, and action will be taken if someone was living illegally here in the ASI site," said District Magistrate South-East Delhi, Sravan Bagaria.

The incident site, located near Humayun's Tomb, was quickly cordoned off to ensure safety and to facilitate rescue efforts. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The officials said that NDRF personnel conducted a search operation inside the dargah premises to check for any more people trapped under the debris.

Soon after the incident, Fire Department personnel and emergency responders also remained present at the scene to assist in operations.

The area around the dargah remained sealed off as structural engineers and investigators examined the site.

Further investigation is still underway.

