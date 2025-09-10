Durga Puja Politics: AAP's 'PM Photo' Charge, BJP's 'Arvind Kejriwal' Reply

Durga puja in Delhi this year is set to begin on a contentious note as the ruling BJP and the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party are pointing fingers at each other over which party wants political mileage for its leaders during the festival. Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asked organisers to place photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in pandals. Without issuing a direct denial, the BJP shot back that AAP had put photos of their party chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "during chhat puja".

Calling it "blasphemy", Mr Bhardwaj said, "So now, will Bengali brothers and sisters be forced to worship PM Modi alongside Maa Durga?"

"CM Rekha Gupta asking to Place PM's photo near to Goddess Durga's idol in Puja Pandals is blasphemy. BJP mustn't play with Hindus' faith to run its political shop; Playing PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at Ramlila bhoomi pujan was also wrong. Bengali community will not accept CM Rekha Gupta's 'Tughlaqi farman'; It has deeply angered entire Bengali community (sic)," read a post by him on X, formerly Twitter.

Bengali community will not accept CM Rekha... pic.twitter.com/l3MeQeQdRG — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 10, 2025

Declaring that they would not be "blackmailed" by AAP, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "Saurabh Bhardwaj should not be the one to lecture us on this".

"We had seen on social media how during Chhat Puja, they had put Arvind Kejriwal's photos. And the Trinamool Congress, whom AAP worships -- their leader was threatening pandal organisers that funds won't be given if Didi's photo is not put," he said.

He said the party would run "Seva Pakhwada" from September 17 to October 2 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

In Bengal, where Durga Puja is the biggest festival, Mamata Banerjee has sporadically shared spotlight with the Goddess.

In 2021, a fiberglass statue of her made an appearance at a pandal near the airport. The statue, which instead of weapons held boards depicting government schemes in its 10 hands, was not worshipped. It, however, drew attack from the BJP, which called it a deification of the Chief Minister.

Last year, an MLA from Burdwan had demanded that the Chief Minister's photo be placed in pandals since she was partially funding the puja. There, though, was no report of any compliance.