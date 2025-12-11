AAP's "Google Meet" Jibe Follows BJP Jab At Rahul Gandhi Over Germany Trip

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar has joined the BJP in attacking Rahul Gandhi over the Congress MP's foreign visits. In a post on X Kakkar said, "No one told the LoP (Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha) that he could use Google Meet for a meeting with his NRI Congress prabharis (i.e., in-charge) in Germany instead of skipping the winter session…"

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Rahul Gandhi would miss the rest of Parliament's winter session due to his trip to Germany. Gandhi will be in Berlin from December 15 to 20 to attend an event of the Indian Overseas Congress. The ongoing Winter Session ends on December 19.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla led the jibes, and declared Rahul Gandhi had again proven "LoP 'Leader of Paryatan' (i.e., tourism) and 'Leader of Partying'.

"Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious politician. People are in work mode… he is in permanent vacation mode," he said. "Recently, during the Bihar election, he was on a 'jungle safari'."

"His priorities are clear…" he continued, "I don't know (why) he is going to Germany but it will only be to spew venom against India. It is a 'Bharat badnami' (i.e., 'speak ill of India') tour."

The Congress has responded by pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's various foreign trips.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. "Modiji spends almost half his working time outside the country. Why are they raising questions on the Leader of the Opposition travelling?"

Gaurav Gogoi, Gandhi's deputy in the Lok Sabha, said the BJP and the Prime Minister had bene unable to answer searching questions on alleged poll irregularities. "When the BJP does not have answers to Rahul Gandhi's questions, the only resort is to malign him," he said.

The Indian Overseas Congress has described Rahul Gandhi's trip as a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the party's global engagement.