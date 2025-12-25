Case Against Saurabh Bhardwaj, Other AAP Leaders For 'Fainting' Santa Video

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmed Khan on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

According to the complaint, on December 17 and 18, these leaders posted a video on their official social media accounts related to a "political skit performed in public at Connaught Place. In these videos, individuals dressed as Santa Claus-a, a revered religious and cultural icon for Christians worldwide - are portrayed in a derogatory and mocking manner. The videos depict these religious icons 'fainting' and 'collapsing' on the street to be used as mere props for political messaging."

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP's response to the skit, which highlighted the ongoing pollution issue in Delhi.

"An FIR has been filed against Santa Claus's skit. Thanks to social media and your collective strength, the BJP is quite troubled today. This is the power of social media, that the BJP government is being forced to respond to pollution, and there's discussion happening on AQI," the post read.

The AAP leader said that the pollution crisis reached a broader audience, prompting discussion even at the highest levels of government.

Bhardwaj further added, "Through Santa Claus's skit, we've taken the pollution issue to every single person, which has caused considerable trouble for both the Delhi and central governments."

Criticising the BJP's response to the Aravalli mountain range, Bhardwaj also suggested the government was under pressure from growing public discourse on the environment.

"This is the power of social media--that the government has been put on the back foot over the Aravalli mountain range. The Kuldeep Singh Sengar case and the Ankita Bhandari case from Uttarakhand are also backfiring," the AAP leader wrote.

In his X post, Bhardwaj implied that there had been a coordinated effort to silence those questioning the government's actions.

"Now, there's a round of intimidation, threats, ED, CBI, and Delhi Police FIRs underway. The Sanghis' propaganda is now being exposed, so they're scared. We still need to expose them more and scare them even further," he said.

The AAP leader also criticised BJP workers for allegedly misusing religious sentiments to further their cause.

"Even BJP workers are now donning the mask of Christians and saying their religious sentiments have been hurt, and the police are registering FIRs," he said.

Bhardwaj cited an incident in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, in which individuals dressed as Santa Claus were reportedly harassed. "When Santa Claus's caps were yanked off in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, they were threatened and chased away with abuses, but then no BJP Christian worker's religious sentiments were hurt."

Pointing out the hypocrisy perceived in the BJP's approach, Bhardwaj said, "Those whose religious sentiments are hurt are the ones whose pictures are all over with BJP leaders; we shouldn't give these folks free publicity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)