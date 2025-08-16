Man Throws Rice During Court Proceedings In Delhi, Black Magic Suspected

After a man threw rice inside a courtroom, a Delhi court sentenced him to imprisonment till its rising intentionally interrupting a public servant sitting in a judicial proceeding.

During a hearing on August 11, additional sessions judge Shefali Barnala Tandon was informed by the court staff and advocates that an accused had deliberately thrown rice on the floor.

"The courtroom is full and the advocates present have requested the court to get the rice removed or cleaned (which is) spilt all over, and they hesitate to approach the dias for their matters to be taken up after this matter," the court said.

She directed the accused to collect the rice from the floor and also called for a sweeper immediately.

"Till the time the sweeper comes, the court proceedings have been halted at the request of counsels present since they suspect black magic by the accused. The sweeper has come after 10 minutes and cleaned the floor," the judge said.

The court then informed the accused's counsel, who had appeared virtually, and the advocate sought time to appear physically. The accused subsequently went down on his knees and apologised.

When the hearing resumed at 2 pm, the judge said, "The courtroom is a space where justice is sought and delivered and maintaining its dignity is essential for the rule of law. Disrespect towards the court or disruption of judicial proceedings sends a damaging public message, and such overt acts or behaviour of the accused not only disrupted the proceedings and undermined the judicial process but also threatened the very foundation of our legal system." She said Section 267 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding) of the BNS ensured that courts could work without harassment or disturbance.

The judge said the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act was enacted with to bring social awakening and to protect the common people in against the evil and sinister practices thriving on ignorance.

"This is very shocking and surprising that the present accused Dr Chander Vibhas, who is stated to be a surgeon by profession and belonging to the educated and elite class, has acted in such an unreasonable manner and created an interruption in court proceedings," the judge said, taking cognisance of the offence of halting the the proceedings for around 15-20 minutes.

After the accused was given notice of the offence, he pleaded guilty and apologised for his conduct, and his counsel submitted that her client would not repeat the act.

The court then considered the accused's apology and remorse and sentenced him to imprisonment till the rising of the court, along with a fine of Rs 2,000.



