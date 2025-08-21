UK Bans Shower Gel Ad That Suggested "White Skin Was Superior"

A British advertising watchdog has banned a Sanex shower gel commercial after ruling it "could be interpreted as suggesting that white skin was superior to black skin."

The ad film aired in June and showed a Black model whose skin appeared itchy, red, and cracked in "before" scenes, followed by a White model in a shower with smooth, hydrated skin as the "after" image. The voiceover said, "To those who might scratch day and night. To those whose skin will feel dried out even by water."

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it received two complaints that the June commercial "perpetuated negative stereotypes about people with darker skin tones."

Although Colgate-Palmolive, owner of the Sanex brand, argued the commercial was meant to demonstrate a neutral "before-and-after" effect, the ASA found the visual contrast troubling, reported The Guardian.

It said, "It was the black skin, depicted in association with itchy and dry skin, which was shown to be problematic and uncomfortable, whereas the white skin, depicted as smoother and cleaner after using the product, was shown successfully changed and resolved."

Colgate-Palmolive maintained the ad was inclusive, designed to show the product's effectiveness across various skin types, not to focus on race or ethnicity. Clearcast, the UK's ad vetting body, said the ad's intent was stylised and aimed to reflect inclusivity, not racial comparison.

The ASA has directed that the ad must not be rebroadcast in its current form and urged Colgate-Palmolive to ensure future ads avoid causing serious offence on racial grounds, as per CNN.

The ASA has warned advertisers previously about responsible representation, including body image standards, such as discouraging "unhealthily thin" models.

Colgate-Palmolive itself has faced multiple prior bans. Among them was a 2018 toothpaste ad that made misleading "instant" repair claims, and a 2015 Sanex ad deemed deceptive about moisturising benefits.

Other brands, like Swatch and Kraft Heinz, have recently withdrawn ads following public backlash over racial or culturally insensitive content.