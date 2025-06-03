Horror As 54-Year-Old British Woman Found Dead On Beach In Thailand

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 54-year-old British woman was found dead on a beach in Koh Phangan, Thailand. Her body was discovered face-down with no signs of assault, indicating possible drowning. She had been staying in a nearby bungalow for about a month before her death.

A 54-year-old British woman was found dead on a beach in Koh Phangan, Thailand, a popular island known for its Full Moon Party. According to Thai police, her body washed ashore on Tuesday morning with no signs of assault, the Independent reported. An investigation revealed she had been staying in a nearby bungalow for about a month. Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The tourist was found face-down on the beach, wearing only an orange bra, with her underwear washed ashore nearby. Mr. Theerapong, who discovered the body during his morning exercise walk, immediately alerted the police. She was taken to Koh Phangan Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police Lieutenant Pongnaphat Somboon of the Koh Phangan Police Station stated: "An X-ray of the victim's body found a large amount of sand and water in her lungs. We believe the cause of death was drowning. We will call the British Embassy to notify her relatives. We do not believe there is anything suspicious, but CCTV images will be checked to ensure that the death was accidental."

As per reports, she planned to check out of her accommodation on June 11, the day after the Full Moon Party on Ko Phangan. Staff reported that she often consumed alcohol, and she had injured her head after falling outside a supermarket on June 2. Officers inspected her room and found her passport and belongings still there.

The Full Moon Party, which began in 1985 on Ko Phangan, takes place monthly on Haad Rin Beach, on or around the full moon. This year's event is set for June 10.

Notably, tourist destinations in Thailand like Phuket, Pattaya, and Krabi are seeing an increase in deaths due to strong rip currents, lack of swimming skills, and disregard for safety warnings. Visitors are advised to exercise caution, heed safety signs, and assess their swimming abilities before entering the water to minimise risks.