British Woman At Risk Of Death By Stoning After Forced Marriage To Pakistani Uncle

The couple has reportedly been accused of adultery. (Representative Image)

A British woman whose forced marriage to her Pakistani uncle developed into a fatal migratory plot is on the verge of being stoned to death, according to The Metro. The couple, who are parents to a little baby, are now subject to the harshest penalty possible under Shariah law for their alleged adultery.

The bride, who is a former company director in her thirties and is currently believed to be in the UK, wed her mother's brother during a visit to the South Asian country in April 2021, according to MailOnline. After the wedding, she reportedly spent about a month living in his house in a Pakistani village, where she became pregnant with her uncle's child.

In an online video that has since been removed, the woman said she was forced into marrying him in Pakistan so he could attempt to obtain "documentation" that would enable him to relocate to the UK.

"He told me that I would help him in his travels to England, and in return he would get a car, a home, and a lot of money, and our lives would be settled. Now he is not bothering about his baby and me. He has tarnished my life, and I need help," she said in the video.

While her uncle is believed to have been detained in Pakistan and placed in jail for additional inquiry, she later travelled back to the UK by herself to give birth to the child.

According to The Metro, the pair have been accused of adultery, a crime that carries the punishment under Shariah law of lashing or death by stoning. The uncle allegedly admitted, in front of local elders and Islamic clerics, to marrying his niece after his neighbours raised the alarm with religious authorities.