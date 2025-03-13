British Woman Allegedly Raped In Delhi Hotel By Man She Met on Instagram

A British citizen, who came to Delhi to meet a man she befriended on Instagram, was raped by him at a Mahipalpur hotel. The police have arrested the accused, Kailash, in a rape case and his friend, Wasim, has been charged with molesting the UK tourist.

Police have said the woman had come to India for a holiday in Maharashtra and Goa. She called Kailash from there and asked him to join her. Kailash said he could not travel and asked her to come to Delhi. The woman reached Delhi on Tuesday and lodged at a hotel in Mahipalpur. She then called Kailash and he reached the hotel with his friend Wasim. He allegedly raped her that night.

The next morning, the woman approached the Vasant Kunj police station and registered a complaint. As per guidelines, police have informed the British High Commission about the incident and they are assisting the UK national too.

Kailash, it is learnt, works at a private firm. The woman has told police that he struggled to speak English and used Google Translate to communicate with her.