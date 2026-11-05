The Himalayas Rank As The World's Highest Mountain Range Thanks To 3 Giant Peaks

The Himalayas are not just home to Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. They also rank as the tallest mountain range in the world, with an average elevation of 8,650 metres across their three highest peaks.

A ranking published by Visual Capitalist places the Himalayas at number one, ahead of the Karakoram, Pamir and Hindu Kush. In fact, eight of the ten mountain ranges on the list are in Asia. The ranking is based on the average height of each range's three highest summits, rather than its tallest peak alone.

Everest, Kangchenjunga And Lhotse Lead The Himalayas

The Himalayas' three highest peaks are Mount Everest (8,849 metres), Kangchenjunga (8,586 metres) and Lhotse (8,516 metres). All three are among the four highest mountains in the world.

Everest is the highest, Kangchenjunga ranks third, and Lhotse is fourth. Kangchenjunga is particularly significant for India because it stands on the India-Nepal border in Sikkim.

Everest's popularity among mountaineers has also brought a problem: overcrowding on the climbing routes, particularly during the main climbing season.

The World's Highest Mountain Ranges

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The Karakoram comes second, with an average elevation of 8,247 metres across its three highest peaks. These are K2 (8,611 metres), Gasherbrum I (8,080 metres) and Broad Peak (8,051 metres).

K2 is the world's second-highest mountain. It is also widely considered more difficult to climb than Everest because of its steep slopes, rockfall, avalanche risks and unpredictable weather.

The Pamir Mountains rank third, with an average of 7,575 metres. Their highest peak is Kongur Tagh (7,649 metres), followed by Muztagh Ata (7,546 metres) and Kongur Jiubie (7,530 metres).

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The Hindu Kush takes fourth place, averaging 7,534 metres. Its highest peak, Tirich Mir, rises to 7,708 metres. It is followed by Noshaq (7,492 metres) and Istor-o-Nal (7,403 metres).

The Tian Shan, Nyenchen Tanglha, Hengduan and Kunlun ranges occupy the next four positions. Each has an average elevation of more than 7,000 metres across its three highest peaks.

The Andes in South America are the highest-ranked mountain range outside Asia, at number nine. The Saint Elias Mountains, which extend across Alaska and northwestern Canada, rank tenth.

Highest Mountain Ranges In India

Two of the eight Asian ranges in the ranking extend into India: the Himalayas and the Karakoram. The Indian Himalayan region includes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Kangchenjunga, at 8,586 metres, is the highest mountain on the India-Nepal border. Another major peak is Nanda Devi, at 7,816 metres. Located entirely within Uttarakhand, it is the highest mountain wholly within India.

K2, which belongs to the Karakoram range, stands at 8,611 metres. It is located in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a region claimed by India.

You don't have to plan a mountaineering expedition to get a view of these mountains. Several Indian hill destinations have well-known viewpoints. In Darjeeling, West Bengal, Tiger Hill is known for its sunrise views of Kangchenjunga. Even Everest can also be visible on clear days. Munsiyari in Uttarakhand offers views of the Panchachuli peaks and serves as a base for treks towards the Milam and Ralam glaciers.

Visitors come to Kausani in Uttarakhand for views of Nanda Devi, Trishul and other Himalayan peaks. Snow View Point in Naital offers views of Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot and Trishul.

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Why Are The Himalayas So Tall?

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The Himalayas were formed when the Indian tectonic plate collided with the Eurasian plate tens of millions of years ago. The collision pushed the Earth's crust upwards, creating the mountain range. According to Visual Capitalist, the two plates are still moving against each other. This continues to influence the region's geological activity and the uplift of parts of the Himalayas.